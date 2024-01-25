12 dead, 75 injured as UN facility in Gaza hit by shells, says UNRWA

New Delhi, Jan 25: A UN facility providing shelter to civilians in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, came under attack, resulting in 12 deaths and 75 injuries, according to the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA.

The incident occurred at the Khan Younis Training Centre during clashes in the city’s western outskirts. UNRWA’s commissioner condemned the attack, citing a “blatant disregard of basic rules of war.”

UNRWA reported that two tank shells struck the training centre, a facility clearly marked and whose coordinates had been shared with Israeli authorities. The commissioner emphasized that both the compound and the civilians inside were entitled to protection under international law.

Israel’s military denied responsibility for the incident, stating that it had ruled out the possibility of an air or artillery strike by its forces. Instead, they are investigating the potential of the attack being caused by “Hamas fire.” Israeli troops have been engaging Hamas fighters as they advance into western Khan Younis, having previously encircled the city.

The clashes and bombardment have also impacted the city’s main hospitals, leaving thousands of patients, staff, and others unable to leave.

Approximately 1.7 million people, nearly three-quarters of the population, have been displaced during the 12 weeks of fighting, seeking refuge in or near UN facilities. The Khan Younis Training Centre, one of the largest UNRWA shelters, houses between 30,000 and 40,000 people.

UNRWA’s statement expressed concern about persistent attacks on civilian sites in Khan Younis, demanding an immediate halt. The commissioner highlighted the consistent failure to uphold fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and called for measures to protect civilians, emphasizing that the protection of hospitals, clinics, medical personnel, and UN premises is explicitly enshrined within international law.

In response to UNRWA’s initial reports, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that, after an examination of their operational systems, they had ruled out an aerial or artillery strike as the cause of the incident.

The US State Department echoed calls for the protection of civilians in Gaza, deploring the attack on the UN’s Khan Younis training centre as “incredibly concerning.”