Srinagar, Nov 11: Three tourists from Bangladesh lost their lives on Saturday in a major blaze in houseboats at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Reports said the bodies were recovered from the debris of the gutted houseboats.

Five houseboats were completed gutted and many others also damaged as fire spread to them, as per officials.

Officials said the foreign nations were staying in a houseboat, which was gutted in the fire incident.