Jammu, Nov 9: Director General of Police (DGP) RashmiRanjan Swain

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that chairing the 29th CCTNS Empowered Committee to review the progress of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) project here at Police Headquarters, the DGP while addressing the officers directed to ensure complete implementation of the project by taking all the necessary measures.

He stressed for proper planning and execution to achieve the desired result of the project.

Swain directed to workout plan for connecting Police training institutes with the CCTNS to provide basic training to the personnel for handling it.

He accorded sanction of funds for the re-establishment of the CCTNs lab at the office of SDPO Tangmarg and ASP Pulwama and DySP (PC) Kakapora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The DGP also approved the inclusion of CCTNS in BRTC of non-gazetted officers, gazetted officers, and for the MHC course.

He said that all the training centres need to be augmented for CCTNS training and well-qualified NGOs be provided for the training of trainers.

Swain also approved the replacement of old hardware and software at training centres besides the procurement of consumable items, and besides condemnation of obsolete hardware was also discussed.

During the meeting, the DGP was apprised that all the 241 police stations of J&K have been covered under CCTNS and two-way integration of CCTNS with other pillars of ICJS – e-FSL, e-Prison, e-Prosecution (partial), and e-Courts had been completed.

The DGP was informed that overall performance on CCTNS Pragati Dashboard had increased from 75 percent to 81 percent during the current year.

He was also apprised that hardware was issued to 80 new higher offices and 10 Anti-Corruption Bureau sites.

The DGP was also informed that 98.4 percent digitisation of data since 1990 had been completed.

Special DG Crime, A K. Choudhary; MD Police Housing Corporation and DG Prison, Deepak Kumar; ADGP (Headquarters and Coordination) PHQ, M K Sinha; IGP Headquarters and CIV PHQ, B S Tuti; DIG Crime JavidIqbalMatoo; AIGs of Police Headquarters Gurinderpal Singh, J S Johar, and Virinder Singh Manhas’ DPT J&K ManojPandith; and SSP Crime Economic Offences Wing, Amritpal Singh attended the meeting at the Police headquarters while DySP (now SP) CICE Kashmir MusadiqBasu attended the meeting through video conferencing.