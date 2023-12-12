4 houses gutted at Changmulla in Handwara

Kupwara, Dec 12: Four houses were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out late Tuesday evening in Changmullah area of Handwara Sub District.

Locals said that fire broke out from a house which instantly spread to other structures with the result four houses were gutted in the fire incident.

Although fire tenders reached the spot on time but four houses were gutted before the raging flames could be contained. Belongings worth lakhs were damaged in the incident.

Timely rescue operation by Police, Army and locals saved human lives but belongings worth lakhs could not be saved.

The affected families said that they were left homeless in this bone chilling winter. They appealed district administration to provide them substantial compensation so that they can build their houses afresh.