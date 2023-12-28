A decade on, SKIMS, SMHS Hospitals grapple with surge in cancer cases

Srinagar, Dec 28: Kashmir is in the grip of a silent epidemic as cancer cases continue to surge, a distressing reality underscored by the substantial increase in registrations at two prominent tertiary care hospitals—Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital.

Data collected by this correspondent reveals a concerning rise in cancer cases over the last decade.

According to the gathered data, SKIMS has documented a staggering 44,112 cancer cases from 2013 to 2023, indicating a profound health crisis unfolding in the Valley. SMHS hospital has reported 6,379 cases from 2017 to 2023, emphasising the magnitude of the issue.

A majority of cancer patients are seeking treatment in these two hospitals, shedding light on the escalating crisis in the Valley.

The concentration of cancer patients seeking treatment in these hospitals underscores the severity of the issue and points towards a significant rise in cancer incidence in Kashmir.

A detailed breakdown of the SKIMS data exposes a concerning progression of cancer cases over the years. In 2014, 3,930 patients were diagnosed, with the numbers steadily increasing each year. The data reveals 4,417 cases in 2015, 4,320 in 2016, 4,352 in 2017, 4,816 in 2018, 4,337 in 2019, 3,814 in 2020, 4,727 in 2021, 5,294 in 2022, and up to September 2023, 4,095 cancer registrations. This brings the total tally of cancer registrations at SKIMS from 2014 to September 2023 to a staggering 44,112.

SMHS Hospital has not escaped the alarming trend, recording 188 cancer-related patient deaths and 6,379 cancer cases between 2017 and October 2023. The Oncology Department’s official statistics reveal a concerning escalation in cancer cases and fatalities. In 2017, 491 patients were registered, with seven reported deaths. The numbers surged in subsequent years: 1,032 cases and 27 fatalities in 2018, 801 cases and 34 deaths in 2019, 649 cases and six deaths in 2020, 1,010 cases and 20 deaths in 2021, and 1,159 cases and 39 fatalities in 2022. In the current year, until October 9, the hospital has already registered 1,237 cases and reported 55 deaths.

Union Health Ministry statistics further highlight the gravity of the situation, revealing a total of 35,623 cancer-related deaths in Jammu and Kashmir between 2018 and 2022. The data underscores a steady increase in fatalities, with 7,396 deaths reported in 2022 alone.

Analysis of the data also indicates a direct correlation between the rise in cancer cases and mortality rates. Jammu and Kashmir reported a total of 51,577 cancer cases, with 13,395 cases reported in 2022.

Commenting on the alarming trend, a senior doctor emphasised the need for a collective response. “Witnessing the alarming rise in cancer cases, it is imperative that we not only treat the symptoms but collectively address the underlying factors contributing to this surge. It is a call for heightened awareness, proactive prevention, and unified efforts to ensure a healthier future for our community.”

As Kashmir grapples with this silent epidemic, urgent measures and increased public awareness are crucial to tackling the root causes and mitigating the impact of this growing health crisis.