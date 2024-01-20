AC approves Rs 61.78 Cr project for High Court

Jammu, Jan 20: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha approved the revamping of the ICT setup and video conferencing project of the High Court of J&K at an estimated cost of Rs 61.78 crores.

The project would be executed after considering the observation of the Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) and in Principle agreed upon by the High Court.

The High Court might consider reimbursement of the amount under e-Court Mission Mode Project-II as per the procedure provided therein.

This project has been necessitated by the fact that recent times have noticed a paradigm shift in legal proceedings.

The physical presence has been replaced by virtual presence through the use of newer technologies.

Digital transformation is helping to improve the justice system and it is expected that virtual collaboration should remain a permanent part of it.

The instant project includes various interventions like Hybrid Courtrooms, Connected Courts, Next Generation Networks, Connectivity, and audio setups that incorporate both in-person and online aspects of Court communications.

The aim and objectives of the project are to provide speedy justice to the litigants of the UT at a lower cost.

The Administrative Council also approved the enhancement of the cadre strength of District Judges (Selection Grade) to 35 percent from the existing 25 percent and District Judges (Super Time Scale) to 15 percent from the existing 10 percent with effect from January 1, 2020, given the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

This proposal of the Law Department was approved by AC to implement the Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations, which has been accepted by the Supreme Court in Case WP (Civil) No 643/2015 titled All India Judges Association versus Union of India and others.

Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, vide its communication No L-19018/1/2017-Jus-I dated August 8, 2023, also conveyed the approval of the competent authority regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo; and Principal Secretary to LG Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.