AC approves transfer of land for various public purposes

Jammu, Nov 27: The Administrative Council (AC), which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval for transfer of land for various public purposes and cleared the establishment of Munsif Court Anantnag, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Shopian, and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology (NIV), North Zone Unit at Jammu.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that these include land transfer for establishment of Industrial Estate Redbug, Kupwara; Munsif Court, Qazigund Anantnag; establishment of police post at Moochwa, Budgam; setting up of JNV at Zainpora, Shopian; establishment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Battalion Headquarters in district Samba, and establishment of Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology (ICMR – NIV), North Zone Unit at Jammu.

The Administrative Council approved the transfer of 85 kanal of land in favour of the Industries and Commerce (I&C) Department, J&K for the establishment of an Industrial Estate at Redbug Kupwara.

The industrial estate would be developed at a project cost of Rs 6.68 crore and is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour, while also providing indirect employment avenues for local vendors and youth.

In another proposal, approval was granted for the transfer of 20 kanal land at Wanpoh Qazigund, Anantnag for the establishment of the Munsif Court Complex.

The new Munsif Court Complex would ensure better facilities for Judicial Officers, litigants, advocates, and people.

Approval was also granted for the transfer of 90 kanal and 10 marlas land at Zainapora, Shopian in favour of the School Education Department for the establishment of JNV.

Setting up of JNV would ensure a marked improvement in the educational environment for better prospects of children.

To bolster disaster preparedness, the Administrative Council approved the transfer of 568 kanal land in district Samba in favour of NDRF, MHA, and GoI, for the establishment of Battalion Headquarters.

Given J&K’s susceptibility to various disaster risks, the presence of NDRF becomes crucial, aligning with both public and national interests.

Currently, the 13th Battalion of NDRF designated for J&K and Ladakh operates from Ladhowal in Punjab, with temporary arrangements in place.

Besides, approval was also given for the transfer of 41 kanals and 4 marla land in Jagti, Nagrota, Jammu in favour of ICMR, NIV, Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, Pune for the establishment of ICMR NIV, North Zone Unit.

The establishment of an NIV unit in Jammu would play a pivotal role in addressing virus disease outbreaks by employing epidemiological and diagnostic tools.

Besides, it would also provide referral diagnostic services to individuals, communities, medical colleges, and research institutions.

Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari attended the meeting.