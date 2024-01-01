Amit Shah to chair high-level security review meeting on J-K tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 01: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in the national capital on Tuesday which would discuss the law and order situation and issues like security grid and zero terror plan, sources said.

In the meeting, which is scheduled for the afternoon, the Home Minister is to review the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security as well as development initiatives in the Union Territory.

It is learnt that the Home Minister would review the area domination plan, zero terror plan, law and order situation, cases related to UAPA and other security-related issues.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Director General of Police RR Swain would be present in the meeting, sources said.

The meeting will also be attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director Generals of Police of Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force besides concerned officers of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Centre had notified a New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir in 2021 with an outlay of Rs 28, 400 crore to boost industrial development. Home Minister may review the development projects of the Union Territory.

During 2022-23, an investment of Rs 2153.45 crore was realized in the industrial sector. In 2023-24, an investment of Rs. 2326.65 crore has been realized up to November 2023.

The Home Minister had chaired a similar high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 last year and said that all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had also said that a 360-degree security mechanism would be further strengthened to eliminate the support and information system of terrorists.

The Minister had also held a review meeting of the security situation of the Union Territory of in New Delhi on April 13 last year in which reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security.