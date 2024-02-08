Baramulla residents denounce killings

Baramulla, Feb 8: In a display of solidarity, a candlelight march was held in the main town of Baramulla on Thursday evening to protest against the recent killing of two civilians in Srinagar.

The peaceful procession, led by a group of youths, commenced from the main chowk Baramulla and concluded at Nanak Bhawan.

The demonstrators, while expressing their grief and outrage, walked through the town holding candles and placards condemning the violence that claimed the lives of two civilians in Shalkaldal, Srinagar.

The victims have been identified as Amrit Pal and Rohit Masih, hailing from Punjab.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when terrorists opened fire on the victims. Amritpal lost his life on the spot, while Rohit Masih was rushed to SMHS hospital for urgent medical attention. However, he succumbed to injuries later at the hospital.

The protesters voiced their strong condemnation of the brutal killings, denouncing the act as inhumane and against the values upheld by the people of Kashmir.

The march was aimed to show solidarity with the grieving families and to express the collective grief and anger of the community.

The participants said that the entire Kashmir stands united against such acts of violence, and stressed the need for peace and harmony. The law enforcement agencies ensured the peaceful march.