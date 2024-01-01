BOSE’s Academic Shakeup | 60 private schools tagged with Govt institutions

Srinagar, Jan 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) has taken strict action and tagged on-roll students of 60 private academic institutions of Kashmir operating on proprietary land with “expired affiliations”.

This move by BOSE has stirred controversy, with concerns raised about the abrupt shift for students and the future of these private educational institutions.

As per the BOSE order, the schools failed to furnish their extension case file which prompted the BOSE to tag the students of these institutions with the nearby government schools.

The order in this regard has been issued by Deputy Secretary BOSE citing the expiration of affiliation of private academic institutions of the Kashmir division in October 2021 and 2022, coupled with the failure of the concerned management to submit the requisite case files for further extension with necessary certificates and safety documents in terms of standing rules and norms.

“To safeguard the academic career of their on-roll students, the sanction is hereby accorded to the tagging of on-roll students of class 10th, 11th, and 12th with the nearby Government High and Higher Secondary Schools and Cluster Head Schools in Kashmir division,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, BOSE has directed the concerned principals and cluster heads to authenticate and submit the Permission-cum-Admission (PCA) forms of classes 10th, 11th, and 12th and Renewal Registration Returns with the normal prescribed fee, as per the notification of the Director Academic, after securing necessary discharge certificates of the concerned students.

“The concerned private schools should remit a tagging fee equivalent to a periodical inspection fee for the current academic session 2023-2024 as prescribed by the Director Academics,” the order reads.

Further, the “defaulter” schools have been “admonished” not to enrol any students in classes 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th from the next academic session 2024-2025, without securing formal affiliation and recognition from the BOSE and School Education Department (SED).

“This order will be subject to the outcome of writ petition(s), if any, pending before the competent court(s) of law,” the order reads.

While the BOSE has tagged on-roll students of 60 private schools with nearby government schools, the SED has granted an extension to the recognition of 154 private schools of Kashmir division for a specific against each school, with and without deficiencies.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Principal Secretary SED Alok Kumar.

“The sanction is however subject to the condition that Director School Education Kashmir and Secretary BOSE have strictly followed all the rules and guidelines about the grant of affiliations about extension in recognition and up gradation,” the SED order reads.

As per the order, the sanction should be, further subject to the condition that the management of the schools should fulfill all the deficiencies as indicated by the affiliation committee of the respective schools, within three months from the date of issuance of this order.

“Failing which extension in recognition or up-gradation granted shall be treated as withdrawn without giving any further notice,” the order reads.

The SED has further put certain conditions for these schools that the recognition is co-terminus with the period of affiliation granted by BOSE or the affiliation committee.

“Compliance to the condition prescribed in the NOCs issued by the competent authorities and in particular, the SED about safe transportation of children, boarding or de-boarding arrangements and deployment of personnel for the purpose and also the formulation of proper traffic management plan,” the order reads.

The schools have been asked for strict compliance with the directions and decisions of the government committee constituted for regulation and fixation of the fee structure of the private schools.

“All these schools should adhere to terms and conditions of affiliation orders issued by BOSE and the recognition, up-gradation so accorded is liable to be withdrawn or cancelled in case there is violation or non-adherence to conditions,” the order reads.