Centre orders inquiry into KCCI

Srinagar, Jan 18: The Centre has ordered an inquiry into the affairs of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Officials said that the central government and the Director General of Corporate Affairs (DGCA) have directed the registrar of companies, Srinagar, to conduct an inquiry into the affairs of KCCI.

A notice signed by Registrar of Companies, Syed Haamid Bukhari said, “The undersigned in the exercise of power under section 206 (4) of the Companies Act, 2013, orders the company to furnish the information and documents within 15 days.”

As per the available details, KCCI has been asked to furnish the board meeting statements of the past 5 to 6 years, bank statements, all the account statements, details of donations, and the source of funding besides the credentials of the office-bearers in the company since 2010 as also all the minutes of the annual meetings those took during last 7 to 8 years.

“KCCI has been cautioned to show utmost compliance failing which penalty under relevant sections of the Companies Act will be imposed,” the officials said.