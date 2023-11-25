Core Group reviews security situation in Jammu region

Jammu, Nov 25: Core Group of senior officers of army, police, central armed police forces and intelligence agencies Saturday reviewed security situation in Jammu region at a high-level meeting here.

During the meeting, co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 16 Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and the Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain, deliberations revolved around intelligence sharing and emphasis was given upon maintaining perfect synergy.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order J&K Vijay Kumar too was among the senior officers who participated in the security deliberations.

White Knight Corps shared a sneak peek vis-à-vis the meeting on ‘X’ with pictures.

“A Core Group Security Review Meeting was co-chaired by GOC 16 Corps and #DGP, J&K. It was attended by senior officers of #CAPF, #intelligence Agencies and # JKP along with Senior Army Officials. Matters pertaining to the security situation, sharing of Intelligence and Synergy in #Jammu Region were discussed and deliberated during the meeting,” it wrote on ‘X.’.

The meeting has assumed significance amid spurt in terror attacks in Rajouri-Poonch and infiltration bids across the Line of Control, all aimed at facilitating entry of terrorists to this side before the closure of mountain passes due to snowfall.

Following the culmination of Rajouri encounter, where army also suffered casualties while killing two dreaded terrorists, the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi had stated that the security forces would further intensify their anti-terror operations to frustrate Pak designs and eliminate the terrorists and the terror eco-system, they were building up.