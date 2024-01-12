Cut-and-cover tunnel connecting to Kelamorh T2 tunnel thrown open for traffic

Ramban, Jan 12: A-250 meter cut and cover tunnel, leading to tunnel T2 Kelamorh on the Ramban-Banihal section of four-lane project on Srinagar Jammu National Highway has been thrown open for traffic.

It was opened after the concerned contractor company of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) completed work on this vital cut and cover tunnel, at a crucial landslide and shooting stone prone area.

Officials said that the work on this 250-meter four-lane cut and cover tunnel was started in January 2020 at Tunnel T2, between Kelamorh and Maroog on the Ramban-Banihal section.

The cut and cover tunnel was built under the realignment of a four-lane project of the National Highway between Ramban-Banihal on the recommendation of authorities as the area was prone to landslides and shooting stones.

Engineers of contractor company CVPPL engaged by NHAI said that the work on the cut and cover tunnel near Tunnel T2, on the Srinagar side, was completed. They said that a cut-and-cover tunnel connecting to tunnel T2 Kelamorh, a place between Ramban and Banihal, was opened for traffic, a few days back.

They said that work on the additional two-lane road from Kelamorh to Maroog was also near completion.

Tunnel T2 was closed a few months back for completion of the cut and cover tunnel on the Banihal side.

During this period, the traffic was diverted through additional two road stretches.

The officials said that traffic was plying through Tunnel, T2 and two two-lane cut-and-cover tunnels smoothly.