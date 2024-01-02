Dheeraj Gupta promoted; designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary)

Jammu, Jan 2: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Dheeraj Gupta, consequent upon his promotion, has been designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment.

“Consequent upon promotion of Dheeraj Gupta, IAS (AGMUT:1993) to the Apex Scale (Level-17 in the Pay Matrix), vide order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, under endorsement No 14016/24/2022.UTS-I dated December 20, 2023, and subsequent assumption of charge on December 21, 2023, the officer is hereby designated as Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Department of Forest, Ecology & Environment,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary.