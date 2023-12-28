DISABILITY RIGHTS IMPLEMENTATION | J&K among top performers: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir was among the top performers in disability rights implementation and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) were equal partners in J&K’s economic growth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the temporary Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for skill development, rehabilitation, and empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) at Samba in Jammu, the LG said, “As per CCPD data J&K is ranked 6th in the country in the disability rights implementation.”

He said efforts were being made through self-employment schemes to provide PwDs with facilities, options, and opportunities to live their lives with dignity.

“Divyangjan are equal partners in the economic growth of J&K. The administration will ensure Divyangjan lead a life of dignity and self-respect,” Sinha said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought significant change in the attitude of society towards PwDs and paved the way for their empowerment for quality and independent living.

The LG said that the PM changed the thinking of the society towards PwDs who were earlier used to be considered dependent but now they were full of self-confidence, empowered, and scripting new success in their life’s journey.

He said that the J&K administration was committed to the empowerment of PwDs.

“Several steps have been taken in J&K post-August 2019 to ensure the empowerment and comprehensive rights of Divyangjan. District level committee has been formed, grievance redressal officer and nodal education officer have been appointed in all 20 districts,” Sinha said.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the administration had streamlined the facilitation of disability certificate issuance for accessing benefits and services.

The LG said that so far, 176,355 UDID certificates have been issued and 182,338 UDID cards generated.

He said that special electronic equipment was being provided to the PwDs to ensure ease of communication and accessibility for persons with visual and hearing disabilities.

Sinha said that the CRC would cater to rehabilitation services for different categories of PwDs besides skill development training for their empowerment.

Later, Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar laid the foundation stone of the CRC at Samba through virtual mode.

Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and District Development Council (DDC) Samba Chairman, Keshav Dutt Sharma were also present on the occasion.

The CRC at Samba would be constructed by NBCC on 38 kanal and 18 marlas of land.

The estimated cost of construction is Rs 29 crore and the MoU has been signed with NBCC to initiate the construction work and finish the work within a year.