ECI empanels 3 advocates to represent in J&K HC

Srinagar, Jan 11: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has empanelled three Advocates as Standing Counsel to appear before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on behalf of the poll body and to receive copies of the Original Application, petition or Election Petition, in which the poll body is impleaded as respondent.

According to a communication to the Registrar General of the High Court by the ECI, advocates S A Makroo and Muhammad Iqbal Dar have been empanelled for Srinagar Bench while advocate Danish Butt has been empanelled for the Jammu Bench of the court.

“It is therefore, requested that advance copies of the petition etc. in which Election Commission of India is impleaded and copies of cause list are served upon them,” reads the letter to the Registrar. “This empanelment of advocates supersedes all the previous empanelment of advocates before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”