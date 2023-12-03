Furniture factory, 5 residential houses gutted in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 3: A furniture factory and five residential houses were gutted in the Sherbagh Kanlibagh area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday night.

The fire started from a furniture factory at around 9:30 pm and soon spread to the nearby residential houses, leaving several houses completely gutted.

The locals staged a massive protest against the Fire and Emergency Department and accused it of sending the fire tenders late and having very little water payload in the fire tenders which resulted in a delay in controlling the fire.

Although fire tenders from the Fire and Emergency Department, Baramulla arrived late at the scene, though late, several fire tenders were seen abandoned by their drivers, causing severe resentment among the locals here.

The local youth were seen trying their best to extinguish the fire but were unable to douse the flames as the intensity of the fire was too high.

Later, the Army personnel who were actively involved in controlling the fire took control of the situation and drove fire tenders themselves to extinguish the fire.

A team of Police from Baramulla also rushed to the scene and took part in dousing the flames.

Later, a few more fire tenders were rushed to the area to control the fire.

However, the intensity of the fire was too high and engulfed several residential houses.

When the report was being filed, the fire was still raging and at least five residential houses besides a furniture factory were gutted.