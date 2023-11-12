GANDERBAL DAIRY

Locals demand upgradation of NTPHC Chattergul

The inadequate staff at New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC) Chahtergul in Kangan sub division of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district is forcing locals here to shift their patients to other hospitals in the district.

Despite having a good infrastructure, the hospital has insufficient staff including doctors and paramedics.

With the result, the hospital has been an “ineffective” healthcare centre for the patients.

According to the locals, the hospital has a single doctor, a pharmacist, and a sweeper.

They said that the newly constructed hospital building of the NTPHC Chahtergul is not serving the purpose of its establishment.

“The hospital is being run by a single doctor during the day, while the hospital should be run 24×7 for the convenience of the patients. The worst affected are pregnant women who have to hire vehicles for appointments with doctors in other hospitals after finding no gynecologist here,” locals said.

“Despite being a NTPHC, the staff strength has not been increased,” said Ghulam Rasool, a local.

“What was the use of spending crores of rupees on such an infrastructure when the staff strength is not sufficient.”

Locals said that the NTPHC needs to be upgraded with adequate staff and facilities so that the health facility serves the purpose it was meant for.

Locals demand upgradation of road link in Arhama

The residents of Arhama, Anderwan and its adjoining areas have complained that the road link connecting them with the national highway is in dilapidated condition.

According to the locals, the macdamisation of the road from main highway upto Arhama village was done last year, however the road from Arhama upto Anderwan was left non-macdamised.

They said that the road is in shambles and dotted with potholes causing inconvenience to the people.

They said that the road conditions have left the area without proper transport service as the drivers fear damage to their vehicle while plying on this dilapidated road.

Locals said that it becomes difficult to move or travel on this road and in case of emergency for patients “we have to take them on shoulder.”

Locals said though the R&B department has formulated a DPR for this project but the work has not been started yet despite passage of a few years.

They urged the administration and R&B department to macdamise the road so that people do not suffer further.

Vital bridge in Kangan awaits completion

The residents of Akhal village and its adjoining areas are facing hardships due to the incomplete vital bridge over nallah Sindh connecting them with the tehsil headquarters, Kangan.

The bridge, according to the locals, is facing inordinate delay in its completion despite repeated pleas to the higher authorities.

The 84-metre-long bridge, sanctioned in 2008 with an estimated cost of Rs 8.96 crore, was supposed to be completed by September 2014.

However, inadequate funding delayed its construction, causing immense problems among the villagers. According to locals, the bridge project was taken up by the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

“Numerous representations have been made to various government offices over the years, but the completion of the bridge remains elusive,” they said.

The situation worsened when local residents temporarily reopened the old bridge, which was declared unsafe multiple times by the Roads and Buildings (R&B) Department, for Light Motor Vehicles following protests.

However, it still poses significant risks.

Locals highlighted the implications of this delay saying dozens of villages including Akhal, Kunmullah, Najwan, Check Akhal, Nillah Najwan, Tangchatter, Hayan, Palpora, and others lack essential services such as healthcare centres and Fire and Emergency Services.