IGP, AIG Crime Intelligence Vigilance posts in Police Hqs redesignated

Jammu, Jan 10: The government Wednesday, with an objective to augment the work structure and processes, re-designated posts of Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Crime Intelligence Vigilance, Police Headquarters J&K.

While a newly created post of Superintendent of Police has been designated as AIG (Counter Terrorism & Intelligence) Police Headquarters.

Transfers and postings followed redesignation and designation of posts in Police Headquarters, J&K, with an immediate effect.

The post of Inspector General of Police (Crime Intelligence Vigilance) Police Headquarters has been re-designated as Inspector General of Police (Police Operations & Services) Police Headquarters.

The post of AIG (Crime Intelligence Vigilance) Police Headquarters has been re-designated as AIG (Crime & Complaints) Police Headquarters.

The post of Superintendent of Police, designated as AIG (Counter Terrorism & Intelligence) Police Headquarters, was recently created vide Government Order No.655-Home of 2023 dated December 31, 2023.

In the transfers and postings effected following restructuring, J S Johar, IPS, AIG (Training & Policy) PHQ, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Crime & Complaints) Police Headquarters.

Wasim Qadri, awaiting adjustment, has been posted as AIG (Tech) Police Headquarters, vice Manoj Kumar Pandit.

Shafqat Hussain, Commandant IR-6th Battalion, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Counter Terrorism & Intelligence) Police Headquarters.

Manoj Kumar Pandit, AIG (Tech) Police Headquarters, holding additional charge of the post of Director Police Telecommunication, J&K, has been transferred and posted as AIG (Training & Policy) Police Headquarters, vice J S Johar.

He, however, will also continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Director Police telecommunications, J&K.