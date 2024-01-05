India-Pakistan clash in 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to happen in New York on June 9

New Delhi, Jan 5: India will face archrivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the 34,000-seater Eisenhower Park stadium in Nassau County, New York on June 9. The ninth edition of the tournament is scheduled from June 1-29, with the opening match to be played between co-hosts USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

As per the schedule released by broadcasters Star Sports and ICC, India, the 2007 T20 World Cup winners, are slotted in Group A alongside Pakistan, USA, Canada and Ireland. They will be playing all of their group matches in the USA. India kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York, before facing Pakistan on June 9.

They will play their third game in New York against the USA on June 12, before facing off against Canada in Miami on June 15. All of India’s matches have a start time of 8:30 pm IST. The semifinals will be played on June 26 and 27 in Guyana and Trinidad respectively, before the final in Barbados on June 29.

This will be the first World Cup event to be hosted in the USA while this will be the second time West Indies will be hosting the Men’s T20 World Cup after doing so last in 2010. The two countries were awarded joint hosting rights for the competition in 2021.

England are the defending champions, having beaten Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Canada, the USA and Uganda will be making their first-ever appearance at a Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.

Scotland, Namibia and Oman are the other teams joining England and Australia in Group B. The Jos Buttler-led England will open their title defence against Scotland on June 4 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, before facing their arch-rivals Australia on June 8 at the same venue.

West Indies, the tournament hosts alongside the USA, have been slotted alongside New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea in Group C while Group D comprises Sri Lanka, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal.

West Indies, the 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup winners, will kickstart their campaign against Papua New Guinea at the Guyana National Stadium on June 2. Pakistan, the 2009 T20 World Cup winners, will get their tournament going against the USA in Dallas on June 6.

The 2014 T20 World Cup winners Sri Lanka will be taking on South Africa in New York on June 3, with Uganda playing its first T20 World Cup match in Guyana against Afghanistan on the same day. West Indies take on New Zealand on June 12 in Trinidad and Tobago.