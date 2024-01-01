Jammu, Jan 1: The Central Bureau of Investigation Monday filed chargesheet against 15 accused in an ongoing investigation of a case related to irregularities in written examination of JE (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, J&K Government.

As per a spokesperson of CBI, these fifteen accused included (then) Assistant Sub Inspector of J&K Police; (then) Head Constable or Constable of CRPF; then Sepoy of army; a teacher and private persons.

CBI had registered a case on January 9, 2023 on the request from J&K UT government regarding irregularities in the written examination of Junior Engineer (Civil), Jal Shakti department, Government of J&K, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB). CBI spokesperson said it was found during investigation that a private person entered into conspiracy with other accused. In pursuance to the conspiracy, an employee of the printing press, allegedly stole the question paper of JE (Civil) examination and handed over the same to the said private person.

“The private person contacted other accused to arrange and solicit candidates for sale of leaked questions,” the spokesperson said.

It was further alleged that the candidates were taken to Panchkula in tempo travellers and taxis and provided leaked question papers in lieu of money.

The investigation was spread across several states involving analysis of voluminous technical data, Bank Accounts, Toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused, the CBI spokesperson said.

In a special caution, the spokesperson reminded the public that these findings were based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it.

“Under the Indian law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial,” the CBI spokesperson reiterated.