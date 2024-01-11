J&K employees asked to submit self-assessment reports on EPMS portal

Jammu, Jan 11: The government has asked its employees working in the pay level-6 and above to file their self-assessment reports on the Employee Performance Monitoring System (EPMS) portal.

In order to ensure evaluation of the efforts put forth by employees across different government departments, organizations and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) etc, the Employee Performance Monitoring System was introduced in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in February, 2022.

“Relevant instructions in this regard were issued in terms of Government Order No. 174-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated February 17, 2022 and Circular No 08-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated February 17, 2022. This portal aims to systematically record accomplishments and tasks completed by employees. Beyond offering a platform for self-assessment, this initiative serves as a tool for reporting and controlling officers to enhance performance monitoring, thereby streamlining Human Resource Management practices,” said GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

Verma said that with a view to further simplify the process, filing of self-assessment report by the employees and their subsequent review by their Reporting or Controlling Officers, would be done on quarterly basis.

As per the specified timeline, for the period of January to March, the employees will submit reports in the first week of April and it will be reviewed by the Controlling Officer in April.

Similarly, for the April to June, the employees will submit reports in the first week of July and they would be reviewed in July; for July to September, reports are to be submitted in the first week of October and review will be made in October and for the period October to December, the employees will submit reports in the first week of January and the Controlling Officer will review them (reports) in January.

“The quarterly EPM report shall only be submitted by the employees working in the Pay Level-6 and above. Employees working in Pay Level-5 and below, are exempted from filing of self-assessment report on EPMS. These instructions are brought into the notice of all concerned employees as well as Reviewing and Controlling officers for compliance,” Verma directed.