J&K to execute Swachhata Green Leaf Rating system

Jammu, Jan 11: J&K government will execute Swachhata Green Leaf Rating (SGLR) System for hospitality facilities such as resorts, hotels, homestays and other places of tourist stay.

For this purpose, the government has constituted a Chief-Secretary-led-Union Territory level panel besides the district and sub-divisional level committees.

Under this system, the rating of hospitality facilities in the country will be made on the basis of their compliance with the safe sanitation practices, outlined in the guidelines.

SGLR system is a joint initiative of the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) of Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to assess hospitality infrastructure in compliance with public health and hygiene practices, as part of a sustainable tourism programme.

Maiden pilot project of the SGLR system across the country was launched in Pahalgam in J&K, last year on December 11. While launching it, officials had stated that J&K was the obvious choice for introducing the system on pilot basis, which is to be scaled up across the nation later, given its (J&K’s) status as one of the most frequented and admired tourist places. “It would set a yardstick for others to emulate in safe sanitation practices. A joint policy document will be developed by the DDWS and the Ministry of Tourism for implementation of the rating system in J&K,” the central officials had stated, while launching the pilot project at Pahalgam. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo had maintained that this system would make J&K people more responsible and Pahalgam a more vibrant and cleaner tourist destination.

Now for its execution across J&K, the Union Territory Level Committee (UTLC) will have the Chief Secretary as its chairman while Administrative Secretary, Tourism department; Administrative Secretary (in-charge Rural Sanitation) will be its member. Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) will be its convener and Director, Tourism will be its member secretary.

As per the terms of reference, the Committee will meet every quarter to review the work of District Level Committees (DLCs) and extend an advisory role to the District Committees.

The UT level panel may include any member, temporary or permanent, depending on their utility to the committee. It will co-opt representatives from UT Level Associations viz., Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association; Hotel Association; Indian Heritage Hotel Association; Travel Agents Association and Association of Tour Operators.

The District Level Committee will have Deputy Commissioner as its chairman while Additional District Development Commissioner; district representative, Department of Tourism; District Coordinator, SBM (G) and a representative of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) will be its members.

Assistant Commissioner, Panchayat will be its member secretary.

The inclusion of independent representatives of the tourism industry will be decided by the chairman. These committees will meet every month to discuss the submissions received and forward submissions to the Verification Sub-Committees.

The Verification Sub-Committees (VSCs) will be formed by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The SDM may designate a team with appropriate representation from various key stakeholders such as SBM (G) and other government departments.

They (VSCs) have been tasked to inspect the current certification status submitted by tourist entities and submit a report to the SDM who will send it with comments to the District Committee for final rating.