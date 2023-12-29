Kaman Post celebrates stellar year with 64,000 visitors

Baramulla, Dec 29: The Kaman Post in Uri, the last post of India, celebrated a momentous year as it opened its gates to a staggering 64,000 tourists in 2023.

Declared a tourist destination in April this year, the post, which was previously out of bounds for people, became a symbol of border tourism, offering citizens an unprecedented opportunity to witness this significant site.

Official data reveals that the average daily footfall at Kaman Post Uri has surged, with over 100 people visiting the location each day.

According to the official data, on average, over 100 people visit Kaman Post, Uri, daily and the numbers have been steadily rising over the past few months.

In May, 4664 visitors, including tourists from outside J&K, visited the Kaman Post.

The figures climbed to 5480 visitors in June and an impressive 10721 visitors visited the last post of the country during the first half of July.

In August, 9370 tourists thronged to the Kaman Post followed by 10210 in September while 9870 footfall of tourists was recorded in October and 7231 tourists visited the historic post in November.

“Around 6241 tourists visited the Kaman post till December 27,” an official told Greater Kashmir.

While Kashmir witnessed a boom of tourism this year with a record number of two crore tourists thronging different tourist destinations of Kashmir, Kaman Post has also seen a record number of visitors to witness the refurbished tourist destination.

An official said the increasing number of visitors each month was encouraging and efforts were made to ensure the comfort and convenience of local visitors as well as tourists from outside J&K who visited Kaman Post.

To facilitate the visitors, the Army has set up a Kaman Post Visitors’ Reception Centre at Uri Brigade Gate-I.

Here, the visitors are required to submit their Aadhaar Card at the reception, and in the case of group visits, only one member needs to provide identification.

Recognising the growing popularity of Kaman Post, Uri, the Army has also established a reception centre in Uri with all the refreshments available for tourists.

“The reception centre has a waiting hall, souvenirs, cafe and other facilities available for tourists. The facilities aim to enhance the overall visitor experience and make the tour more enjoyable,” the official said.

The opening of Kaman Post to the public has not only brought joy to visitors but also promoted border tourism, allowing people to explore untapped destinations in Kashmir.

The Army’s decision to make Kaman Post accessible was made possible by the successful ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2020.

This move has brought renewed hope and optimism to residents residing in Uri and other border areas like Keran, Teetwal, Machill, and Gurez.