Kashmiri woman evacuated from Gaza, reaches Egypt with assistance from Indian missions

New Delhi, Nov 14: Lubna Nazir Shaboo from Kashmir, who sought immediate evacuation from the war-torn Gaza Strip, has successfully reached Egypt with assistance from Indian missions in the region, PTI news said.

Lubna and her daughter Karima crossed the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza on Monday evening. The Rafah crossing, the only exit route from Gaza, has been infrequently opened in recent weeks for humanitarian supplies and limited passage of foreign nationals and wounded individuals.

Lubna’s husband, Nedal Toman, informed PTI that they are currently in al-Arish, Egypt, and are scheduled to move to Cairo on Tuesday morning. Lubna expressed gratitude to Indian missions in Ramallah, Tel Aviv, and Cairo for facilitating their evacuation. She initially reached out to PTI on October 10, describing the dire situation in Gaza amid a brutal war, with her house being bombarded and the entire area facing destruction.

Following attacks by Hamas militants on October 7, Israel launched a counter-offensive with the goals of ousting Hamas, the ruling faction in Gaza since 2007, and freeing around 240 hostages held by the Hamas.

Lubna and her family faced a perilous situation with limited access to basic necessities, prompting her plea for evacuation. The Representative office of India in Ramallah was contacted for assistance, leading to their successful evacuation from Gaza.