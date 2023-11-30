Kishtwar-Sinthan Top closed for traffic

Ramban, Nov 30: Following light rains in plain areas and snowfall at the upper reaches, Kishtwar–Sinthan Top road, connecting the Anantnag district through NH-244, was closed for every type of traffic movement on Thursday.

Officials said due to fresh snowfall, traffic movement was suspended on Kishtwar-Anantnag National Highway-244 via Sinthan Pass.

“Because of inclement weather and fresh snowfall, vehicular traffic was stopped. The road will remain closed till the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) clears the snow,” they said.