LG asks J&K agri tech varsities to emulate Netherlands model

Jammu, Jan 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday exhorted the agri tech universities of J&K to emulate the Netherlands model to establish it (J&K) as the model Union Territory, among the country’s front-runner states, in terms of food production.

He asserted that both SKUAST Jammu and SKUAST Kashmir would have to lead in agri-technology; food technology and innovations to make (agri) sector

resilient to tackle challenges posed by climate change.

This initiative would be led by J&K’s daughters, given their talent, skill, hard work and dedication, the Lieutenant Governor remarked.

LG Sinha was addressing the 8th Convocation ceremony of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) at Baba Jitto auditorium.

He said that India ranked fourth among the top agri-economies of the world after China, USA and Brazil.

“Among top ten food exporter countries, a small country, the Netherlands, figures at second spot after the United States. Among the top twenty food companies, fifteen belonged to the Netherlands. As per the experts, it has used advances in vertical farming, seed technology and robotics to attain this enviable status. Its Wageningen university has made most innovations and researches in the agri, horticulture sector across the world using technology,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“It inspires us that both agriculture universities of J&K (SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir) would have to lead in agri-technology, food technology and innovations to make the agri-sector resilient to tackle challenges posed by climate change. This they will have to do to establish J&K, in the front-runner states in the country in terms of food production, as the model Union Territory. Our daughters will have to lead this initiative so that India like the Netherlands can carve its niche with its cutting-edge technology,” he said.

Quoting from scriptures, he said that the students, after leaving the precincts of varsity, should work with commitment and complete dedication in the wider interests of society while pursuing their opted careers. “Our Indian ideology and culture envision that sky would be the limit for the students to explore in their future journey with integrity of character; sagacious thought process and endless quest vis-à-vis self-discovery; self-consciousness and self-introspection. The essence is that one should not allow its curiosity to die ever,” he said.

“I believe that the biggest violent act in the society is to kill curiosity; the zeal to comprehend,” LG Sinha said, while asking the students to keep alive the spirit of inquisitiveness throughout their journey of life.

“This will help you to discover new horizons; create or invent something substantial to serve the interests of society and the country. The nation has big expectations from you to realise the vision of “Viksit Bharat.” In the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agriculture sector has seen many reforms during the last nine years and has emerged as an important pillar of the nation’s booming economy. Youth power will make India the third largest economy in the world. I exhort you to keep marching forward and don’t stop till this objective is achieved,” the Lieutenant Governor said, while enlisting slew of measures taken for growth of the agriculture sector.

While mentioning a five-fold increase in budget for the agriculture sector during the present regime, he asserted that the declaration of 2023 as the “International Year of Millets” at the insistence of the Prime Minister, ensured Indian farmers’ reach to international markets.

“Technology driven initiatives, including use of Artificial Intelligence, have revolutionised the agri sector, which has turned it into a lucrative industry thus opening new vistas of growth for agri-preneurs, particularly the youth,” he said.

A total of 590 students including 347 female students were awarded degrees in various subjects during the convocation.

“I will, specially, like to congratulate our daughters, who constituted 59 percent of 590 students, who have been awarded degrees today,” LG Sinha said.

He congratulated the graduating students, teachers and staff of the SKUAST Jammu and all those researchers, innovators, who were contributing in building the University into a centre of excellence for Agricultural Science and Technology.

The Lieutenant Governor conferred medals to the meritorious students and extended his felicitations to the women students for their excellent academic performance across the subjects and securing 10 Gold Medals out of total 11.

He said that with their talent, intellect and skill, young women were gaining prominence in Agricultural Science and Technology.

“The number of degrees and awards to our proud daughters is heartening. They not only signify women empowerment but are the role models for the young generation and have set an example by hard work in pursuit of excellence,” he said.

“Our daughters constitute the core and strength of the innovation ecosystem. It is a matter of pride and there is a need for scaling up the presence of women scientists and tech entrepreneurs at all levels to secure the progress of the nation. I can say that in this direction, Jammu and Kashmir varsities have taken a great leap,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Acknowledging the important contribution of women in agricultural development and allied sectors, LG Sinha said, “Women have toiled hard as unsung heroes in the field since the start of agriculture thousand years ago. Now, their achievements in agricultural science and technology give us the hope and confidence that they will produce path-breaking discoveries and inventions in agriculture.”

At the convocation, the Lieutenant Governor called upon agricultural universities and educational institutions to develop innovative agriculture technologies and enhance productive capabilities of the farmers.

Referring to the growth of food processing sector, he said that it saw foreign investment worth 6 Billion Dollars.

“As Jammu Kashmir leaps towards building a modern and sustainable agriculture and allied industry through Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) – an initiative taken under the leadership of present Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, who was the then Financial Commissioner of Agriculture Production Department, educational institutions will have to take innovative approach to minimize the input cost for farmers and maximise output with efficient growing techniques and technological support,” he said.

LG Sinha also mentioned that given the revolutionary dedicated initiatives for the growth of agri sector and agri-economy in J&K, UT farmers ranked fifth across the country in terms of income.

“A huge opportunity awaits India in Agri Innovation, Agri Technology and Processed Food and institutions like SKUAST will play a major role in creating cutting-edge technology and new methods to revolutionise the food processing sector,” the Lieutenant Governor further added.

The Lieutenant Governor assured every possible support to SKUAST Jammu from the UT administration in terms of resources and extended his wishes for the university’s continued success in its endeavours towards shaping a brighter and prosperous future.

He further advised the SKUAST Jammu to work on a dedicated project with immense export potential like Tulip’s planting material that could address the agriculture & allied sector’s needs of the country.

Dr B N Tripathi, Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu read out the university report and highlighted the academic, research and extension activities of the University.

Due to adverse weather conditions and poor visibility, the landing was not possible in Jammu. Therefore, the Vice President of India was not able to attend the convocation, Dr Tripathi said.

The Lieutenant Governor also planted a tree sapling in the vicinity of the university.