LG inaugurates Kashmiri Pandit Premier League Cricket tournament in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL) Cricket Tournament at KC Sports Club Jammu, today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the Lalitaditya Sports, Education and Health Organisation on its initiative to empower youth through sports.

He extended his felicitations and best wishes to the men and women players from across the country and abroad participating in the tournament.

“Sports has been an important pillar of the nation-building process. It gives us an opportunity to renew our commitment to the ideals of ancient culture and nurture the values for new generations,” the Lt Governor said.

He said tournaments like KPPL also provide a great platform to the youth to showcase their skills and hone qualities like discipline, determination and teamwork. He assured the necessary support from the administration for the expansion of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the commitment of the UT administration to extend handholding and financial assistance to the youth of Kashmiri Pandit community, displaced persons of POJK and West Pakistan Refugees.

Anil Bhat, President, Lalitaditya Sports, Education and Health Organisation informed that a total of 21 teams including Men, Women and Junior teams are participating in the tournament.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K; former senior officials of UT and Police Administrations, prominent citizens, sportspersons and members of Lalitaditya Sports, Education and Health Organization were present.