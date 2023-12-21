LG thanks PM Modi, Gadkari for J&K road infrastructure boost

Jammu, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for approval of infrastructure projects to boost connectivity to Sonmarg and making travel smoother for people of north Kashmir by Parimpora-Shalteng flyover.

The LG tweeted: “Grateful to Hon’ble PM Sh Narendra Modi Ji & Hon’ble MORTH Sh Nitin Gadkari Ji for assistance to key infrastructure project that will boost connectivity to Sonmarg & approval to vital Parimpora-Shalteng Flyover to ease traffic congestion & make travel smoother for people of North Kashmir.”