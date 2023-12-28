LIGHTS ON, THIEVES OUT | KPDCL’s strikes blow against power theft in Kashmir’s commercial spaces

Srinagar, Dec 28: In a determined effort to curb power thefts, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) has launched a comprehensive drive, with a special focus on scrutinising commercial establishments under the ambit of the Electricity Act.

The corporation’s ground staff is diligently conducting day and night inspections, unearthing various techniques employed by unscrupulous consumers for power pilferage.

“The ongoing drive has already yielded significant results, as KPDCL officials successfully identified power thieves, acting as a deterrent against further incidents,” a KPDCL official said. “Through our inspections, we have discovered that several commercial establishments, including shopping complexes and shops, are engaging in power theft. This occurs either through the direct use of hooking methods or by surpassing the agreed-upon load significantly. For instance, a downtown shop, with a 3 KW agreement, was found to be utilising a load exceeding 10 KW during our inspection, resulting in losses for the corporation. Consequently, in addition to targeting domestic consumers, our efforts to combat power pilferage by commercial consumers will be heightened.” Techniques such as meter tampering and the surreptitious laying of power cables to deceive officials are being actively pursued for action.

Focusing on commercial establishments, KPDCL recently uploaded several videos on its social media platforms, exposing how flourishing businesses engage in power theft through methods such as hooking or exceeding their agreed-upon power usage in non-metered areas.

In Kashmir, 75 percent of power consumers fall under the non-metered areas.

One notable case is the penalisation of a shop in Botshah Mohalla Lal Bazaar, as highlighted by Sub Division Hawal on its social media handle.

Expressing concern, the post questioned the conscience of businesses involved in such disgraceful acts.

“This shop at Botshah Mohalla Lal Bazar has been penalised for theft of power. How does their conscience allow them to indulge in these disgraceful acts? We wish for your business, but why do you disgrace yourself in these deceitful acts,” the post questioned.

Providing a snapshot of recent activities, KPDCL reported conducting 1232 inspections on December 22, resulting in 990 disconnections.

Additionally, 79 connections were regularised, while 61 transformers were damaged on Friday, with 55 already restored.

A senior KPDCL official acknowledged the challenges faced in power allocation at the onset of winter but emphasised another critical issue.

“The corporation is grappling with approximately 60 percent losses, primarily attributed to power theft. The official emphasised that genuine consumers, paying their electricity bills without losses, receive an uninterrupted power supply,” he said. “However, the problem persists as some individuals exceed their agreed-upon load by tenfold, impacting the overall performance of the power distribution company.”

To mitigate losses, KPDCL has committed to round-the-clock inspections, with staff braving the harsh winter conditions to ensure genuine consumers receive reliable electricity and to prevent power thieves from holding the entire society hostage.

KPDCL has introduced a novel approach to reward areas that have successfully reduced power losses by providing them with uninterrupted electricity.

Kashmir grappled with a severe power crisis, partially alleviated by securing additional power from external generators.

This strategic move not only addresses the immediate power shortages but also aims to boost the adoption of smart metering.

Experts anticipate that the KPDCL’s commitment to completing the smart metering infrastructure within the next two years will foster a more robust and efficient power distribution system in Kashmir, further reinforcing the region’s resilience against power-related challenges.