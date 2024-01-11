Mehbooba Mufti survives car accident; driver, PSO injured

Anantnag, Jan 11: Former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti had a lucky escape in a car crash in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

However, her driver and Personal Security Officer (PSO) suffered injuries in the accident.

The accident occurred in the Sangam area, some 35 km south of Srinagar when the former CM along with her security detail was travelling to Khanabal.

The accident was so severe that it left the front part of her car extensively damaged.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan told Greater Kashmir over the phone that Mehbooba had a narrow escape in the accident.

He said that after the accident, she proceeded to meet the victims of a recent fire incident in Boat Colony, Khanabal, Anantnag.

Bhan said that the CM would visit Paras Hospital for a check-up.

As the social media burst forth with the news about the accident, leaders across the political spectrum took to social media and expressed their concern and relief over Mehbooba’s safety.

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah posted on X, “Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately.”

Peoples Conference (PC) leader Sajad Lone also took to X and wrote: “Yeah it was close. Glad to hear she escaped unhurt. Praying for her good health and long life.”

Thanking her well-wishers for their concern, Mehbooba posted on X: “Thankful to everyone for their prayers and the outpouring of concern about my well-being. I am fine Alhamdullilah. My driver and PSO have suffered injuries and I hope they recover soon.”