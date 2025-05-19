Mehbooba opposes J&K govt’s move to deploy ex-servicemen, urges jobs for local youth

SRINAGAR, May 19: PDP president and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has opposed the Jammu and Kashmir government’s decision to deploy 4,000 ex-servicemen to guard key infrastructure, calling it a missed opportunity to address unemployment among the region’s youth.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mufti said while the service of military veterans is respected, static guard duties do not require military expertise and could be effectively handled by trained local youth.

“Such employment could be a vital lifeline for educated but jobless youth in J&K,” she wrote. “Prioritizing retired servicemen—many of whom already receive pensions—over unemployed young people risks deepening the sense of alienation.”

Mufti warned that the move may be viewed as a short-term security fix that fails to contribute to long-term peace and stability. She argued that engaging local youth in these roles would not only create employment but also foster inclusion, trust, and a sense of shared responsibility in maintaining public order.

Urging the administration to reconsider or at least clarify the rationale behind the policy, Mufti called for more inclusive models that address both security and socio-economic challenges in the Union Territory.

In a post on X, Mehbooba while quote-tweeting Greater Kashmir story, said: “Wrote to Omar Sahab urging him to reconsider his government’s decision to employ 4,000 ex-servicemen to guard key installations. While I hold the utmost respect and gratitude for our ex-servicemen, we mustn’t & cannot overlook the mounting crisis of unemployment afflicting youth in J&K whose numbers have now crossed into lakhs.”

“This soaring unemployment is not just an economic issue but a social emergency. With few opportunities amidst utter despondency many youngsters are falling into the grip of drug addiction and tragically some are even driven to suicide. We must come to their rescue by being more mindful of their future.” (With KNS inputs)