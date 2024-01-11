MHA empowers J&K Govt to seize assets, freeze bank accounts of TeH, Muslim League

New Delhi, Jan 11: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday empowered the J&K administration to seize assets and freeze bank accounts and finances belonging to Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) and Muslim League, banned by it (MHA) under UAPA in December, 2023.

The powers to seize their assets and freeze bank accounts and other finances were given through two separate notifications issued by MHA.

On December 31, 2023, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, founded by late Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was declared as an Unlawful Association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, by the MHA.

Prior to it, on December 27, 2023, Muslim League, led by Masarat Alam, was also banned by it (MHA) invoking the same Act.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, The central government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the said Act shall be exercised also by the state governments and the Union Territory administration in relation to the above said unlawful association(s),” the notifications, empowering J&K government vis-à-vis seizure of assets and freezing of accounts, read.

The Section 7 of the UAPA prohibits the use of funds of an unlawful association while the Section 8 empowers the authorities to notify places used for the purpose of an unlawful association; for its activities.

On December 31, while declaring Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir as an Unlawful Association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, the Union Minister for Home and Cooperation, Amit Shah in his post on X had said, “The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K.”

The Home Minister had said, “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organisation found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.”

He said that the objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir was to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in J&K.

“This organisation has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in J&K, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India,” Shah had said. He had said that many criminal cases had been registered against this organisation under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), and Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Similarly on December 27, while declaring ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’ as an Unlawful Association under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, the Union Home Minister in his post on X, had said, “This organisation and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K.”

He had said Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction) had been involved in anti-national activities and its members had been indulging in secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and supporting terrorist activities in the country.

“The members of this organisation, by inciting the people, want to establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organisation under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, IPC 1860, The Arms Act 1959, and Ranbir Penal Code 1932,” Shah had said.