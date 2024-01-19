Minimum temperatures dip further

Srinagar, Jan 19: Kashmir recorded a further drop in minimum temperatures and the Meteorological Department (MeT) has forecast the likelihood of light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 25, followed by light rain and snow over scattered places for the subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MeT officials said on Friday that dry conditions were expected to persist until January 24, with generally cloudy skies on the evening of January 20.

They said that on January 25, light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches, while from January 26 to 28, light rain and snow are forecasted over scattered places.

“As per indications from various models, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at many places very likely from January 29 to 31,” the officials said.

The MeT also predicted the redevelopment of moderate to dense fog and a decrease in day temperatures over the Jammu division in the next three days.

Regarding minimum temperatures, the officials said Srinagar experienced a low of minus 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to minus 4.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, registering a deviation of 2.8 degrees Celsius below normal for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5 degrees Celsius against minus 4.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, with a temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius below normal.

Pahalgam witnessed a low of minus 6.3 degrees Celsius against minus 5.8 degrees Celsius the previous night with a deviation of 0.9 degrees Celsius above normal.

In Kokernag, the minimum temperature recorded was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.9 degrees Celsius the previous night with the temperature above normal by 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5 degrees Celsius against minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, indicating a 1.9 degrees Celsius below-normal temperature.

Ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius against minus 4.5 degrees Celsius the previous night with the temperature 4.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

Jammu recorded a minimum of 5 degrees Celsius against 5.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, marking a 2.1 degrees Celsius below-normal temperature.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Batote minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, and Bhaderwah minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is currently amid Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harsh period of winter, set to conclude on January 29.

However, this does not signal the end of winter, as it is followed by a 20-day-long period of Chillai Khurd between January 30 and February 18, and a 10-day-long period of Chillai Bachha from February 19 to February 28.