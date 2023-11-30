Mughal Road closed after snowfall

Rajouri, Nov 30: The Mughal Road was closed for movement of vehicles due to snowfall on Thursday.

Meanwhile, bad weather conditions persisted for the second consecutive day affecting normal life in Pir Panjal sub-region while erratic power supply further irked people in both the border districts.

Snowfall at upper reaches of Pir Panjal started on Wednesday morning as plain low-lying areas were lashed by rain causing decline in temperature.

Snowfall at upper reaches and rainfall in the low-lying areas continued when last reports were received.

Meanwhile, the Mughal Road, connecting Poonch district with Shopian, was also closed for movement of vehicles due to accumulation of snow.

DTI Traffic Police Mughal Road, Kapil Manhas said that during the intervening night of November 29 and 30, Mughal Road experienced snowfall leading to its closure from Poshana towards Shopian.

He said that around four to six inches of snowfall was accumulated in the area near the joint check post at Poshana in Surankote sub division while around ten to eleven inches of snowfall accumulated at Pir Ki

Gali area.

DTI Manhas added that opening of road would depend on the clearance of snow by the Mechanical Engineering department and it was possible only in fair weather conditions.

On the other hand, people were irked over erratic power supply in the sub-region especially, amid bad weather conditions.

“We have faced three shutdowns for repair purposes during the last two weeks. On the other hand, unscheduled power curtailment, besides scheduled curtailment, was making life of people difficult,” the locals said.