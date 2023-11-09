Mughal Road closed for vehicular movement

Rajouri, Nov 9: Amid severe slippery conditions after fresh snowfall, the Mughal Road was closed for movement of vehicles on Thursday evening.

Deputy SP Traffic RajouriPoonch range, Mohammad Nawaz said, “On Thursday evening, fresh snowfall took place at upper reaches in Rajouri and Poonch. A stretch of Mughal Road has also experienced snowfall.”

The officer said that due to snowfall, there were severe slippery conditions on the road due to which it was closed for movement of vehicles.

“We stopped the movement of vehicles at 6 pm this evening. It will only be restored after slippery conditions get reduced and accumulated snow is cleared,” said Deputy SP Traffic.

He has also appealed to people to adhere to the advisory issued by traffic police and not to move towards Mughal Road until it is restored officially.