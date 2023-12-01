Mughal Road continues to remain closed

Rajouri, Dec 1: Mughal road, connecting Poonch with Shopian district, remained closed for traffic for a second consecutive day on Friday while the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) started its snow clearance operation to restore it.

The road was closed during the intervening night of November 29 and 30 after fresh snowfall, amid bad weather conditions.

Officials said that snowfall ended late Thursday evening but the road remained closed for the second consecutive day due to accumulation of snow.

Assistant Engineer Mechanical Engineering Department (MED), Tariq Mahmood said that the department had launched snow clearance work on the road.

“Men and machinery were pressed into service by the department. In initial mode, snow is being cleared on a single lane basis after which clearance of more portion for vehicular movement will be done,” he said.

Assistant Engineer MED said that clearance of the road from the Poshana joint check post to Pir Ki Gali was expected to take a day or two more.