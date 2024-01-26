Parts of Kashmir receive light rain, snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 26: Parts of Kashmir experienced light rain and snowfall, including in higher reaches like Gulmarg on Friday, signalling an end to an extended dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation in the coming days.

Snowfall was reported from Gulmarg, sections of Kupwara and Kangan in Ganderbal.

Srinagar witnessed traces of rain early in the morning.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) officials here said: “As expected, light rain and snow occurred at a few higher reaches.”

The weather forecast anticipated partly to generally cloudy conditions with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches until Friday afternoon, with improvement thereafter.

The officials said that on Saturday, January 27, there was a possibility of partly to generally cloudy weather with the potential for light snow at isolated higher reaches towards late evening.

For January 28 to 29, generally cloudy weather with the likelihood of light to moderate rain and snow at many places is expected.

From January 30 to 31, the forecast indicates the possibility of light to moderate rain and snow in many places, and from February 1 to 3, a continuation of the same conditions is anticipated.

The officials issued an advisory cautioning about the potential temporary closure of roads in higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan Pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna Pass, Razdan Pass, and Zojila Pass, particularly from January 28 to 31.

The travellers have been advised to plan accordingly.

Due to the cloud cover, there was a considerable increase in night temperatures.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, an increase from the previous night’s minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, marking a temperature 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal for this time of the year. Similarly, Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, both showing temperature increases above normal.

Kashmir is currently experiencing the Chillai Kalan, a 40-day harsh winter period set to end on January 29.

The winter conditions will persist even afterwards, leading into the subsequent periods of Chillai Khurd (January 30 to February 18) and Chillai Bachha (February 19 to February 28).