People hit streets in Kupwara in solidarity with slain Punjab civilians

Kupwara, Feb 8: People in large numbers Thursday evening took to streets in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district to express solidarity with the families of the two Punjab residents killed on Wednesday evening in Srinagar by unknown gunmen.

People from different walks of life including locals, traders, transporters and civil society members took out a candlelight march from Kupwara Bus stand which culminated at Fountain Chowk Rigipora after passing through Kupwara bye-pass.

The protesters denounced the attack and expressed solidarity with the families of the killed civilians.

Terming the killing as an unfortunate and dark chapter in Kashmir, protestors said that such incidents create sadness and distress among people of Kashmir. “Such incidents spread gloom in the society which should never happen. The enemies of peace every now and then want to create a vicious atmosphere but Kashmiris stand firm with regard to spreading happiness. No religion allows killing of an innocent,” they added.

A similar kind of candlelight march was taken out by people in Handwara during which the killings were denounced. People demanded that the attackers must be identified immediately so that they can be brought to justice.