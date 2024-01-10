Petitions filed in SC on review of Article 370 verdict

New Delhi, Jan 10: Petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of the verdict whereby the apex court upheld the abrogation of Article 370 by dismissing a batch of petitions on December 11 last year.

In keeping with Article 370 of the constitution, a special status was earlier conferred to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the information available, the petitioners include the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Awami National Conference (ANC), Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, and Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

The parties were among the petitioners who had challenged the abrogation of Article 370 before the apex court.

On December 11 last year, a 5-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud upheld the legal validity of the abrogation of Article 370 by the President on August 5, 2019.