PM Modi announces Bharat Ratna for former PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

New Delhi, Feb 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday took to social media platform X to announce that former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would be posthumously honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna award.

PM Modi also declared that former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh would be posthumously honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

In his post, the PM expressed delight at the recognition bestowed upon Rao, highlighting his extensive service to India in various capacities as a distinguished scholar and statesman.

He also acknowledged Rao’s significant contributions as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly, spanning many years.

PM Modi praised Rao’s visionary leadership, attributing to him the credit for India’s economic advancement and the establishment of a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth.

He particularly emphasised Rao’s tenure as the PM, which was characterised by transformative measures that opened India to global markets, ushering in a new era of economic development.

The PM underscored Rao’s contributions to India’s foreign policy, as well as his efforts in the fields of language and education, highlighting the multifaceted legacy of a leader who guided India through critical transformations while enriching its cultural and intellectual heritage.

PM Modi also lauded the former Prime Minister Choudhary Charan Singh, emphasising his lifelong dedication to championing the rights of farmers and their welfare.

Posting on X, the PM said, “It is a moment of pride for our government as the esteemed former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji is bestowed with the Bharat Ratna. This recognition is a tribute to his unparalleled contributions to the nation. Throughout his life, he relentlessly advocated for farmers’ rights and welfare. Whether serving as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, the Home Minister of the country, or as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, he consistently prioritised nation-building. He also exhibited unwavering courage in opposing the Emergency. His unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to democracy, especially during challenging times like the Emergency, serve as an inspiration to the entire nation.”

He also posted on X that M S Swaminathan, renowned for his pivotal role in the green revolution, would be honoured with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in the country.

In his post, PM Modi expressed joy at the Centre’s decision to confer the Bharat Ratna on Swaminathan, recognising his monumental contributions to Indian agriculture and farmers’ welfare.

He highlighted Swaminathan’s crucial role in achieving self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and his exceptional efforts in modernising Indian agriculture.

The PM also lauded Swaminathan’s invaluable work as an innovator and mentor, emphasising his role in fostering learning and research among numerous students.

He underscored Swaminathan’s visionary leadership, which not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity.

Reflecting on their close association, PM Modi expressed his appreciation for Swaminathan’s insights and inputs, affirming the profound impact of his contributions on the nation’s agricultural landscape.