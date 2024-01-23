Project appraisal, implementation mode selection | Admin deptts asked to follow reference guides for PPP projects

Jammu, Jan 23: J&K government has asked all its administrative departments to follow the reference guides for “project appraisal and project implementation mode selection in Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects in letter and spirit.”

PPP projects are complex transactions requiring technical and knowledge assistance for adoption of measures to improve financial viability, adopting global best practices, exploring innovative ways of financing and achieving balanced risk allocation etc.

“A key step in structuring viable and bankable PPP projects is to undertake holistic appraisal of the project proposal,” Director General (Codes) Finance Department has stated in a circular.

He has pointed out that to enable well rounded appraisal of the PPP project proposals, the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat (IFS) Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India has developed “Reference Guide for project implementation mode selection.”

“Accordingly, all administrative departments are advised to follow the reference guides for project appraisal and project implementation mode selection in PPP projects in letter and spirit. Reference Guides for PPP project appraisal and for project implementation mode selection are available at www.pppinindia.gov.in.” he has directed.