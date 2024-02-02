Railway Minister unveils Kashmir’s stunning train ride through snowy mountains

Srinagar, Feb 2: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X to share a captivating video capturing a train traversing the snow-covered tracks in the Baramulla-Banihal section and the video has since become a sensation, garnering over 18,000 likes and numerous comments.

As fresh snowfall blanketed Kashmir on Wednesday, social media platform X witnessed a surge of stunning visuals portraying people revelling in the winter wonderland.

Users flooded the platform with breathtaking photos and videos of the snowfall, causing the hashtag #Snowfall to trend.

Among the visuals, one video stood out, shared by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The footage captures the beauty of a train racing through the snow-covered landscapes of Kashmir.

The video, which has captured the hearts of netizens, opens with the sight of the train swiftly moving through the snowy tracks, creating a mesmerising scene as snow continues to fall.

Minister Vaishnaw accompanied the video with a caption in Hindi, translated as, “Snowfall in the valleys of Kashmir!”

He further provided details that the enchanting scene was recorded at the Baramulla-Banihal section. The video not only showcases the breathtaking landscape but also highlights the efficiency and resilience of the Indian Railways in maintaining operations even in challenging weather conditions.

The shared video, posted earlier on Thursday, quickly gained traction, amassing over 18,000 likes and drawing a multitude of comments from awe-struck viewers who expressed admiration for the stunning visual spectacle.

Netizens praised the Railway Minister for sharing this unique perspective of the winter charm in Kashmir, showcasing the beauty of the region and the seamless functioning of the railway services amid the snowfall.

“Mesmerising beauty,” wrote an X user. “Very beautiful,” posted another.

A few others shared how the video reminded them of different locations across the world.

“Wow! Seems it’s in Switzerland!” shared an individual referring to train ride in Glacier Express in winter snow from Zermatt to St Moritz in Switzerland.

“Great, reminding me of Belgium, Sweden, and Germany. Thank you, sir,” posted another netizen.

Vaishnaw often shares such interesting videos and photos.

Earlier, he shared various pictures of snowy and picturesque stations and asked X users to name the stations.

His post collected several reactions to the scenic views.