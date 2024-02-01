Rajouri, Poonch districts Snowfall affects surface transport in several areas

Rajouri, Feb 1: This season’s first heavy snowfall occurred in several areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts bringing the much needed respite from prolonged dry spell. However, it affect the surface transport in several areas.

The power supply was also affected at a number of places. Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri Poonch range, Mohammad Nawaz said that some roads remained closed. Those include road fromThanamandi to Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) in Rajouri district, road from Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) to Bufliyaz in Poonch district, road from Bufliyaz Chandimarh to Poshana on Mughal road in Poonch district and road from Mandi to Loran and Saujiyan.