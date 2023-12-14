RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT | Russian forces have upper hand across front line in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

New Delhi, Dec 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin held his annual press conference since the start of the conflict in February last year, shedding light on key aspects of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Reiterating steadfast objectives and revealing troop numbers, Putin engaged with both ordinary citizens and journalists in a marathon event.

The occurrence on Thursday follows Putin’s recent declaration of candidacy for the March 2024 presidential election. The 71-year-old leader, who has been in power for a total of 24 years, including a term as prime minister, is highly likely to secure a fifth term. If successful, this victory would extend his presidency until 2030.

Addressing the nation, Putin stressed that achieving Russia’s objectives in the conflict is crucial for attaining peace with Ukraine. These objectives, he stated, encompass “denazification, demilitarization, and its neutral status.” The Russian president underscored the impossibility of Russia’s existence without sovereignty, emphasizing a consistent stance maintained since the conflict’s inception.

Putin disclosed that Russia currently has 617,000 troops engaged in the conflict in Ukraine. While specific military loss figures were not provided, he acknowledged the involvement of individuals close to him, including casualties. A classified US intelligence report estimated that 315,000 Russian soldiers had been killed or wounded since the war’s onset, constituting nearly 90% of Russia’s military personnel at the start of the invasion.

Defending Russia’s military strategy, Putin suggested that Russian forces have the upper hand across the front line in Ukraine. He explained the recent withdrawal of forces from the east bank of the Dnipro River, attributing it to a tactical decision aimed at safeguarding Russian soldiers.

Putin dismissed Ukraine’s military successes as a political move to secure additional military funding from foreign countries.

In discussions on Russia’s relations with the United States and the EU, Putin accused the US of imperialism, urging respect for other nations. Despite facing Western sanctions and political isolation, he expressed confidence that Russia can “move forward.” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that a victorious Putin in Ukraine could lead to extended Russian aggression, as reported by BBC.

The ongoing press conference, lasting several hours, encompasses carefully vetted questions from ordinary Russians and journalists. Putin’s responses traverse a spectrum of topics, including Russia’s military strategy, international relations, and the repercussions of sanctions. The event coincided with an overwhelming surge in questions submitted by Russians, surpassing two million, underscoring the heightened interest and engagement surrounding the ongoing crisis.