SC Collegium recommends Justice Moksha Kazmi, Justice Rahul Bharti as permanent Judges

New Delhi, Jan 5: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud has recommended Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rahul Bharti, Additional Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court, for appointment as Permanent Judges.

“In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh with a view to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Rahul Bharti for being appointed as Permanent Judges,” reads the collegium resolution.

“A committee of two Judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India assessed the judgments of Justice Kazmi and Justice Bharti and rated the quality of their judgments as good, reasonably well written and fairly reasonable,” it reads further.

“Having taken into consideration all aspects, the collegium is of the view that they are fit and suitable for being appointed as Permanent Judges,” the resolution said while recommending their names for being appointed as Permanent Judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court.