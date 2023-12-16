Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Dec 16: Notwithstanding inclement weather conditions, Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles but the vehicular movement remained slow at Dalwas, Mehar-Cafeteria stretches on Saturday.

Traffic authorities said the slow movement was observed on NH-44 due to poor surface condition of the road at Dalwas and single-lane traffic at Cafeteria-Mehar, Magerkote, Nachlana between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on NH 44 in Ramban said that despite slow movement, hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels till late this evening.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Sunday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44).

“However, passenger vehicle operators are advised to prefer journeys on Srinagar Jammu National Highway only during the daytime due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal,” the advisory said.

“The MeT department has predicted snowfall on higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir and rainfall on National Highway-44 on Sunday, hence people are advised not to undertake journeys on hilly roads and National Highway-44, without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units at Jammu, Srinagar, Ramban and Udhampur on Sunday morning,” traffic advisory further cautioned.