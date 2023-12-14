Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic

Ramban, Dec 14: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH 44) remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles but the vehicular movement remained slow due to single-lane and poor road stretches at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria stretches on Thursday.

Traffic authorities said, “Slow movement was observed on NH-44 due to poor surface condition of the road at Dalwass and single-lane traffic at Cafeteria-Mehar, Magerkote, and Nachlana between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.”

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic on NH 44 in Ramban said that despite slow movement, hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri and Banihal tunnels, till late this evening.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles would be allowed to ply on both sides of National Highway-44.

“However, passenger vehicle operators are advised to prefer journeys on Srinagar Jammu NH only during the daytime, due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal,” advisory said.