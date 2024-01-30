Sgr-Jmu NH open for 2-way traffic amid rains

Ramban, Jan 30: Amid light showers, the Nashri and Banihal section of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles on Tuesday.

However, the movement of traffic remained slow due to slippery road conditions at various four-lane construction sites between Nashri and Banihal.

The officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said, “Despite light showers, hundreds of LMVs and heavy vehicles crossed the Nashri-Banihal sector of the highway for their respective destinations till late Tuesday evening, though at a slow pace.”

They said that LMVs and heavy vehicles were crossing the Ramban-Banihal sector towards Kashmir and Jammu in a regulated manner on the highway.

They further said that the movement of traffic remained slow due to the breakdown of a few heavy vehicles and poor road surface conditions at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Magarkote, Hingni, Ramsu, Nachlana and various places between Nashri and Banihal tunnels.

Earlier, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained blocked for one hour after a portion of the road was damaged in the Hingni area of Ramsu on Monday evening.

Officials at Traffic Control Unit Ramban late Tuesday evening advised the passenger vehicle operators to prefer journeys on Srinagar Jammu National Highway during day times only and avoid journeys during the night due to apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

“Subject to fair weather and road clearance, LMVs and heavy vehicles will be allowed to move on either side of National Highway-44 on Wednesday. However, people are advised not to undertake journeys without confirming the status of the road from Traffic Control Units of Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban tomorrow morning.”

Spell of light showers continued at isolated places between Nashri and Banihal till the filing of this report while Srinagar Jammu National Highway was open for every type of traffic movement.