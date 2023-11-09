Snowfall starts over higher reaches

Srinagar, Nov 9: While temperatures dropped further across Jammu and Kashmir, reports of light snowfall over higher reaches were received from various areas of Kashmir even as the Meteorological Department predicted more precipitation on Friday.

Reports here said that light snowfall occurred in Gulmarg, Gurez, Tangdhar, Keran, and other higher reaches on Thursday evening.

The MeT had predicted rains in the plains and snow over the higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday evening.

The MeT officials said that an active Western Disturbance was anticipated to bring rain and snow to J&K from Thursday to Friday.

The precipitation was set to commence on Thursday afternoon, initiating in higher areas and gradually spreading to the plains by evening.

The MeT update asked the farmers to suspend farm operations for three days.

The weather was mostly dry in J&K with partially overcast skies in Kashmir till Thursday afternoon.

“On November 9, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with light rain over plains and light snow over the higher reaches like Razdan Pass, Sadhna Pass, Sinthan Pass, Zojila, and Mughal Road,” the MeT had said.

MeT's Srinagar centre Director Mukhar Ahmad in a post on micro-blogging platform X had posted: "Generally cloudy weather with a spell of light rain over many places and light snow over higher reaches is expected."

The fresh precipitation has led to a dip in temperatures across J&K.